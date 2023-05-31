Hillyer cleans sweeps Toyota Scholarship round

Matt Hillyer has won both races at Round 2 of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Scholarship Series, which took place during the third round of the Victorian State Race Series at Phillip Island.

In its inaugural year, the Scholarship series consists of three pre-qualifying events for the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australian 86 Racing series which begins at Townsville in July.

The Scholarship is open to any new and returning drivers that finished outside the top 20 last season. Those that finished in the top 20 do not need to participate, although some have.

From fifth on the grid, Hillyer came through to win Race 1, just in front of Lachlan Bloxsom, while Max Geoghegan headed Rylan Gray and Jack Westbury in fine and sunny condition which contrasted to Sunday’s rain.

Hillyer had to ward off Gray to take out the second race which had local yellows from Lukey Heights to MG for several laps. The pair were well ahead of Brock Stinson who headed Oscar Targett and Bloxsom. Hillyer won the last, in front of Targett, Gray and Cody Burcher.

After an ABS issue relegated him to 21st in race two, Jordan Shalala stormed through to fifth, while first meeting winner Marcus La Delle finished with three ninths.

Several national Formula Ford competitors took in the state round, but it was Bailey Collins who upstaged the more seasoned rivals to win the last race and take the round ahead of Zak Lobko and Eddie Beswick. Damon Woods and Beswick won the other races.

After Luke Grech-Cumbo (HSV Senator) won the first encounter, it was Damien Milano (HSV Clubsport) who took the Improved Production round with two race wins. Ash Rogers won the first BMW Drivers Cup race before Royce Lyne took the next two. The first two races for Formula Vees were won by Reef McCarthy. The third was red flagged due to a multi-car accident in the run down to MG corner.

Two wins to Chris Lewis-Williams gave him the Porsche 944 honours over Cameron Beller and James Westaway who won the other race. Holden Commodore drivers finished first and second overall in Saloons, Adam Lowndes topped the points ahead of Kerran Pridmore. Rod Raatjes picked up his second HQ Holden round win in a row with two top results while Gavin Ross took the other.

In Excels Cadel Ambrose scored two race victories over Harry Tomkins with one, and likewise Francois Habib’s two wins in his ex-Tasman Commodore VZ netted him the Sports Sedans and Invited over Greg Lynch (Commodore) and the other race winner Mark Tracey (BMW/Chev). Brett Dickie (Honda Prelude) qualified on pole but was a DNF in the first race.

The next round of the Victorian State Race Series set for Sandown on August 12-13, with the next round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Scholarship Series on June 16-18 at Sydney Motorsport Park as part of the Motorsport Australia Trophy Series.