Hendrick Motorsports releases statement on Chase Elliott suspension

Hendrick Motorsports has announced it will not appeal the one-race suspension issued to Chase Elliott for hooking Denny Hamlin into the outside wall.

“We understand NASCAR’s need to maintain consistency in its officiating,” Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement on May 30. “The penalty will not be appealed, and we will submit a formal request for a playoff waiver.”

The one-race suspension stems from an incident at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Elliott hit the wall on Lap 186 after Hamlin moved up the track. The driver of the #9 Chevrolet Camaro then turned left and hooked the #11 Toyota Camry into the outside wall on the straight.

NASCAR reviewed the situation and determined that Elliott violated Sections 4.3.A; 4.4.C and E of the Rule Book. These sections focus on the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct.

Elliott denied any wrongdoing during an interview with FOX Sports. He said that “Once you hit the wall in these things, you can’t drive them anymore.” He denied that his contact with Hamlin was retaliation while calling it “unfortunate.”

NASCAR examined the SMT data that showed Elliott’s steering position, his throttle, and his braking. Officials also listened to his audio and examined his in-car camera footage. They ultimately determined that he had intentionally hooked Hamlin into the wall despite saying otherwise.

This incident bears similarities to one that occurred in October 2022. Bubba Wallace intentionally hooked Kyle Larson into the outside wall at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after being pinched into the wall, which led to them both wrecking out of the race.

NASCAR responded by suspending Wallace for the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This set a precedent for similar situations at other high-speed, intermediate tracks.

With Elliott serving his suspension, Hendrick Motorsports will bring in a replacement driver for the June 4 race at World Wide Technology Raceway. The normal substitute, Josh Berry, is not available as he will be across the country in Oregon with the Xfinity Series while the Cup Series drivers will be in Illinois.

Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie will actually move from his #7 Chevrolet Camaro to the #9 as he drives for Hendrick Motorsports. Craftsman Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar will replace LaJoie in the #7 while making his own Cup Series debut.

Hendrick Motorsports has its substitute driver for the trip to WWT Raceway. Now the team will await NASCAR’s decision regarding the waiver request.

The playoff waiver is something that NASCAR can choose to issue to a driver that is not able to suit up for every race on the schedule. This will keep them eligible for the playoffs if they secure a spot with a win or with enough points.

Elliott has already received one waiver after missing six races earlier in the season. This absence was due to a fractured tibia that he suffered in a snowboarding accident in Colorado.