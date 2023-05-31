Formula 1 to co-produce coverage for children

Formula 1 will co-produce an international feed targeted at children at this year’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The broadcast will include a bespoke graphics package with sound effects, augmented graphics and specially chosen camera angles.

It will be targeted at youth audiences in the United Kingdom and Germany with 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg and former IndyCar racer Danica Patrick set to present F1 Juniors.

“We want to ensure that our fans of all ages can enjoy and fall in love with Formula 1, so working with our long-standing partners at Sky on this project to target younger audiences is really exciting,” said Ian Holmes, Formula 1’s director of media rights and content creation.

“This is a first of its kind in motorsport and I am excited to see the broadcast come to life and to watch the next generation of presenting talent!”

The UK broadcast will include presenters from Sky Kids show FYI, a show “presented by kids for kids” which “aims to answer your big questions about news, current affairs and politics.”

They’ll perform interviews with drivers and other figures within the paddock, and commentate on the race live.

It’s the latest in a number of initiatives designed to open the sport up to new audiences.

Formula 1 has embraced social media in recent years, relaxing the rules for teams and the media to boost engagement with the sport.

That has been especially successful in the United States, which has been the fastest-growing market for social media growth in recent years.

There have been other initiatives too designed to break down barriers for newer followers of the sport, including revised graphics and presentation of on-screen data during sessions through F1’s relationship with Amazon.

The Hungarian Grand Prix is the penultimate race before the summer break, the first of a double-header weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix before a three-week break in August.