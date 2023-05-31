BJR abandons Winton Supercars test day

Brad Jones Racing has opted to abandon its Supercars Championship test day at Winton due to inclement weather.

None of the Albury-based team’s four Camaros have headed out thus far while the seven Mustangs which have remain on wet tyres.

BJR’s Paul Scalzo told Speedcafe that the squad will look to return tomorrow.

“No running today for us,” he confirmed.

“We’ll keep an eye on the weather for the rest of the day and look at tomorrow as an option.

“But, if the weather is the same tomorrow, then we’ll look at another day; probably after Townsville, I would say, is the next option.”

BJR fields the #4 SCT Logistics Camaro, #8 R&J Batteries Camaro, #14 Middy’s Camaro, and #96 Pizza Hut Camaro, with seven of its eight enduro drivers (full-timers Jack Smith, Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, and Macauley Jones, plus the latter three’s respective co-drivers, Dale Wood, Dean Fiore, and Jordan Boys) were set to cut laps today.

Having not turned a lap at all, it keeps its one chance to cease testing due to rain.

Elsewhere in the Winton pit lane, Tickford Racing’s four Mustangs have all gone out, as have both of Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Mustangs and the sole Grove Racing entry which is present, that being the #19 entry of Matt Payne, who is undertaking a Rookie Test Day.

Erebus Motorsport was set to run its #9 Camaro in a Driver Evaluation Day, but neither its usual steerer, Will Brown (who is entitled 10 laps under that programme), nor youngsters Jay Hanson or Cooper Murray, have yet ventured onto the race track.

In terms of Super2 entries, the Blanchard Racing Team has sent Aaron Love out but Erebus’ Jack Perkins has stayed in the garage so far.

Teams have whichever is earlier of two hours after first lap or 11:00 local time to cease testing without it being counted as part of their allocation, making the cut-off 10:30 for Tickford given its quartet rolled out as soon as pit lane opened, WAU 10:46, and Grove 10:57.

Tickford also abandoned a Rookie Test Day at Winton for Declan Fraser and Thomas Randle before the two-hour cut-off, around 24 hours ago.