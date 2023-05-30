Speedway Industry Expo expanded

The Australian Speedway Industry Expo has been forced into a larger pavilion at the Melbourne Showgrounds ahead of the third annual event on Saturday June 3.

The event will showcase the latest innovations in the sport through workshops, forums and displays.

The success of the Expo last July set a new benchmark, with an estimated 2000 patrons who flooded the Victoria Pavilion. That has forced the event co-ordinators to utilise the larger Town Square Pavilion for 2023. It has an extra 1000 square metres of floor space to accommodate exhibitor demand.

Parts suppliers, service providers, merchandisers, fabricators and racing divisional bodies will combine to create a statement of unity within the sport.

“The response to the Expo this year has been overwhelming, and we are set for a great day with every national division on display along with multiple other exhibitors,” said Speedway Australia CEO Darren Tindal.

“This event is rapidly becoming the day that all of Speedway comes together and will be capped off by the Australian Speedway Awards and Hall of Fame inductions later that night.

“We’re so thankful to the speedway community and some external companies for supporting the initiative so strongly. This signals another significant step forward in our strategy to give speedway racing the exposure it deserves, while also bringing the sport together in one place.”

“For some, it will be a chance to see some of the latest developments and products in the sport, while for others it will be simply a great chance to network, catch up with their friends away from a racetrack and look back over their season, and maybe win some door prizes. Whatever the reason, it’s going to be a great day for everyone and we can’t wait,” he added.

The Expo will be open from 09:00 to 16:00, with 45 exhibitors, over 30 cars and door prizes drawn hourly, with a bonus showbag on offer to the first 1000 attendees.

Access to the Melbourne Showgrounds Town Square Pavilion will be from Langs Road, with further event information and updates posted on the Speedway Australia Facebook page in the lead up to the event.