Motorsport Australia announces support of Indigenous Voice

Motorsport Australia has joined other national sporting organisations in announcing its support for the Indigenous Voice to parliament.

Voters will head to a referendum later this year to determine if the nation’s constitution should be amended in order to “recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice”.

A statement from Motorsport Australia reads, “Motorsport Australia was proud to join with other major sporting bodies in Australia to support the constitutional recognition of indigenous Australians though The Voice Referendum.

“Sport brings Australians together, irrespective of identity, background or race.

“Motorsport Australia values a future that is inclusive of all Australians, within our sport and within the Australian community.

“Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca standing alongside sporting leaders and identities at a recent event in Melbourne

“We urge a respectful and informed discussion in this important year.”

The announcement follows Speedcafe’s revelation that Supercars will support a ‘Yes’ vote, although it is unlikely to seek to directly influence how participants and fans vote.

The proposed constitutional amendment reads, in part, that the Voice “may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.”

Latest Roy Morgan polling, released this morning, shows support for the Voice at an unchanged 46 percent nationally, with 36 percent on the ‘No’ side (down three percent compared to a month ago) and 18 percent undecided.

The polling company advises, however, that undecided voters tend to break to the ‘No’ side.

For a referendum to pass, not only must a majority of voters vote ‘Yes’, a majority is also required in a majority of states (four out of six).

Sporting organisations, including Motorsport Australia, have commissioned advertisements in media confirming and outlining their support for the Voice. (See below)