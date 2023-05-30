Mostert confirmed for 24 Hours of Spa

Chaz Mostert has will race in the 2023 CrowdStrike24 Hours of Spa, which takes place between Darwin and Townsville Supercars rounds.

Mostert won’t be the only Supercars driver at the event, with Dick Johnson Racing’s Anton De Pasquale entered with Grove Racing.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars driver will swap his usual Mobil 1 Optus Ford Mustang to join two-time Bathurst 12 Hour-winner and three-time GT Pro-Am champion, Kenny Habul, in a SunEnergy1 GT3 entry at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

“It’s an amazing race – you’ve got 75 cars on track there and a seven-kilometre lap, it’s pretty hectic. I’m super pumped,” Mostert told Speedcafe.

The 2023 24 Hours of Spa takes place on June 29-July 2, the same weekend that 2022 Repco Supercars Champion Shane van Gisbergen makes his NASCAR debut with Trackside Racing.

Mostert was seen testing with the SunEnergy1 team at the 24 Hours of Spa official test days at the Belgian circuit last week in a deal that started at February’s Bathurst 12 Hour, where Mostert won the Pro-Am class with Liam Talbot and Fraser Ross.

“I was very lucky to link back up with Liam and Fraser for the 12 Hour and have a good tilt at Pro-Am, but bumped into Kenny at the drivers’ briefing,” Mostert said.

“He might have heard a rumour that Spa was one of the tracks that I’ve always wanted to go do, and do the 24 Hour, and he said let’s have a chat after the weekend. So yeah, ended up having a chat to him and it all happened pretty quickly.

Mostert flew directly from the Tasmania round of the Supercars Championship to Europe for the testing opportunity, where took the wheel of the #75 SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG GT3 and realised his dream of driving at the legendary circuit.

“The test day was a lot of fun. It’s probably one of the best tracks I’ve ever driven on. It’s so awesome to be an Australian driver and be able to tick some of your bucket list items off, to get to race on some amazing tracks around the world with some amazing people.”

While the SunEnergy1 driver line-up is yet to be officially confirmed, Mostert and Habul are expected to be joined by Habul’s 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour winning co-driver Martin Konrad as well as Dutchman Nicky Catsburg for Spa.

“I’m very lucky that Kenny has given me this opportunity,” remarked Mostert.

“He’s a great guy. He has amazing track record in GT3 and I’m very lucky to be linking up with him in the program for the Spa 24 Hour.”