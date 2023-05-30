McLaren IndyCar Team to move into Andretti workshop

The Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team will move into Andretti Autosport’s current workshop in 2025.

Construction began late last year on a massive new, $200 million (USD) facility in Indianapolis for Andretti, which is currently the subject of an $11.3 million lawsuit.

When it moves out of its existing, 89,000-square foot (8268 square metres) headquarters, McLaren will move in.

The Zak Brown-led operation has previously announced it was building a new facility of its own.

Its latest announcement cited the reason for instead acquiring Andretti’s as being the “timeliness … to move into a fit-for-purpose location by 2025 was a favourable opportunity for the team and offers the space and capacity to grow for the future.”

The McLaren IndyCar Team is the old Schmidt Peterson Motorsports operation, and grew this year to three full-time entries plus a fourth for the Indianapolis 500.

Its employee headcount has also grown by around 50 percent, and the current Andretti workshop in Indianapolis is said to be nearly triple the size of its existing facility.

Brown, McLaren Racing’s CEO, said, “I’m excited for the team to have a new home – one that has plenty of space and is fit for purpose as we compete for wins and championships.

“Arrow McLaren has had quick growth over the past year, and this facility not only gives the team the space they need today but what we envision our growth to be in North America in the years to come.”

Gavin Ward, Racing Director of its IndyCar programme, added, “The team is ready for additional workspace, and we’ve done an incredible job growing within our means while being extremely competitive in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“We have a lot to look forward to with this new facility.”

Meanwhile, Andretti’s gigantic new factory will house the day-to-day operations of its IndyCar, Indy NXT, and IMSA teams, as well as commercial functions for Formula E and Extreme E, and Andretti Technologies.

It could also take in Formula 1 functions in the event that the organisation one day joins the grid.

