Josef Newgarden earns record $3.7m payday from Indy 500 victory

Josef Newgarden will receive the largest payout in Indy 500 history for his thrilling victory in the 107th running of the race.

The Team Penske driver, who overtook 2022 winner Marcus Ericsson in a one-lap dash to the chequered flag, will receive $3.666 million (USD) for his performance.

For the second year in a row, drivers will share in a highest-ever purse, totalling $17,021,500 in 2023.

It comes after more than 330,000 spectators attended Sunday’s race at The Brickyard, the second-largest figure in more than two decades, whereas limited crowds during the pandemic years saw the purse total less than $9 million in both 2020 and 2021.

After team-mate Scott McLaughlin quipped in recent months that finance is Newgarden’s ‘love language’, the Tennessean was queried about what he would do with his winnings during the post-race press conference.

“We’re going to the NASDAQ on Wednesday. I can’t wait,” he responded.

“We’re going to talk about equity. NASDAQ is up 18 percent year to date; Dow is lagging. I’m excited.

“Finance is my love language. I don’t know, the money, we’re going to invest it into a prudent mutual fund and let it grow sustainably over 20 years and then look at it and say ‘Where are we at and what can we do?’ and be responsible and budget.”

Newgarden later added, “I mean, I was joking around [but] I am into finance.

“I think it’s a great career path. It’s probably something I would be doing if I wasn’t driving cars. It’s kind of as simple as that.

“I won’t bore everybody, but I love that world. I think it’s super fun.”

Ericsson declared the finish to the Indy 500 as “unfair and dangerous,” with the unusual situation of a single lap out of the pits to take the white flag following a red flag delay.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver’s consolation prize is $1.043 million after finishing second while the final man on the podium, AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci, landed $481,800.

Pole-sitter Alex Palou (Ganassi) scored $801,5000 after finishing fourth, a fightback effort having been clattered into in pit lane by Rinus VeeKay.

Ferrucci’s team-mate Benjamin Pedersen was named earned Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year, meaning an extra $50,000 to take his earnings to $215,300.

“This is the greatest race in the world, and it was an especially monumental Month of May featuring packed grandstands and intense on-track action,” said Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles.

“Now, we have the best end card possible for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500: a record-breaking purse for the history books.”

Awards and purses are presented at the Victory Celebration which takes place in coming hours (Monday night, local time) at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis.

