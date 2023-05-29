VIDEO: Weekly Motorsport Wrap
Monday 29th May, 2023 - 4:30pm
In this week’s motorsport wrap, we cover Formula 1 at Monaco, IndyCar at Indianapolis, Formula Drift at Orlando and Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Supercheap Auto wildcard entry launch.
It was a mega weekend of motorsport with Max Verstappen dominating the Monaco Grand Prix, as Josef Newgarden claimed victory in the 2023 Indianapolis 500 with a last-lap pass.
