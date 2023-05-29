Third red flag in Indy 500

The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 is into its third red flag period after the restart from the second produced more carnage.

Last year’s winner, Marcus Ericsson, pinched the lead from Josef Newgarden in the handful of seconds between yellow flags.

With two laps to go, Ericsson is the leader, from Santino Ferrucci, Alexander Rossi, Newgarden, and Alex Palou.

UPDATE: Newgarden repositioned in second place after review of video and timing

The latest crash involved Christian Lundgaard, Ed Carpenter, and Benjamin Pedersen, among others, when a squeeze occurred towards the back of the pack.

It is expected that there will be one green flag lap to finish off the 200-lap race.