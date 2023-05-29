TA2 return for 2017 Champion Wright

Russell Wright will return for the remaining five races of this year’s TA2 Muscle Car Series season after the inaugural TA2 series winner’s comeback earlier this month.

Wright made a return to the series when he shared the #40 Mustang with Rob Leonard at Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway last month, the pair finishing seventh overall in the event, which was won by Dylan Thomas and Tim Brook.

“Darwin was a great round for me. It had been around a year since I had raced a TA2 car and I was very thankful to Rob and Jill Leonard for giving me the opportunity to drive the car up there,” said Wright.

“I have been asking myself for the last year about getting back into the category and Darwin definitely was the catalyst that made me decide I was missing the action.”

Wright recently bought the ex-Aaron Seton 2021 Ford Mustang, which was formerly owned and prepared by Harris Racing, which now runs Wight’s customary yellow livery, with major backing from Wright Property investments and will first be seen this weekend at Queensland Raceway.

“I have seen a massive change in the series, there is now a mixture of older guys and so much younger talent coming into the series. It is developing into a great class and the competition has lifted since I last raced.

“I can’t wait to hit the track on Friday at Queensland Raceway for Round 3 of the series and I’m looking forward to the rest of the year.”

Wright won the inaugural Australian TA2 Muscle Car Series in 2017, which earned him the chance to race in the American Trans-Am Series TA2 class.

He raced at the Circuit of the Americas with Stevens-Miller Racing and finished inside the Top 20.

Heading into the next round of the 2023 season, CXC Racing’s Dylan Thomas leads the championship with 401 points, ahead of Jackson Rice and Nicholas Bates on 396 and 368 points respectively.

This weekend will be Round 3 of the TA2 Muscle Car Series around Queensland Raceway as part of the annual 2 Days of Thunder event.