Supercars extends Perth deal

Supercars will race in Perth for at least two more years after a new deal with the Western Australia government.

The precursor to Supercars, the Australian Touring Car Championship first visited the Wanneroo circuit in 1973, where Allan Moffat took victory, Broc Feeney winning the third and final race of the 2023 event last month in front of 34,052 spectators.

“The Wanneroo circuit is steeped in history and is a favourite among fans and drivers alike, so we’re delighted to be able to continue racing there,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“We are thrilled to have struck this new deal with the WA Government, delivered through Tourism WA and the WA Sporting Car Club to race in Perth until at least the end of 2025.

“This partnership demonstrates the strong commitment of all parties involved to grow the sport in Western Australia.

“It helps us to encourage young West Australian drivers to follow their careers to the top of Australian Motorsport, like current Championship leader Brodie Kostecki [Erebus Motorsport] and current Bathurst Champion Garth Tander [Grove Racing].

The Perth event has been a mainstay on the calendar, which in 2023 consists of 12 events – the minimum mandated by Supercars’ broadcast agreement with Fox Sports.

That figure has been the subject of recent debate as Supercars drivers, including Kostecki, Tickford Racing’s Cam Waters as well as 2022 Supercars Champion, Shane van Gisbergen, have looked to racing outside of Supercars during the season.

Tander, in his Fox Sports role, agreed with RACE board member and Fox Sports colleague Mark Skaife that Supercars should host more than 12 races in a season, with suggestions of a return to New Zealand, the streets of Canberra as well as Howard’s publicised goal of Supercars supporting the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The number of Supercars events is the subject of this week’s Pirtek Poll on Speedcafe.