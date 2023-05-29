Second red flag in Indy 500

A second red flag has been called in the Indy 500, minutes after a restart from the first, due to a multi-car crash triggered by Pato O’Ward.

The McLaren driver was trying to reclaim second place from Marcus Ericsson when he spun at Turn 3 on Lap 193.

He was then hit at slow speed by Agustin Canapino, whose Juncos Hollinger Racing entry had mechanical damage from a separate incident further back in the pack.

Canapino swapped ends and hit the wall as he tried to avoid a spinning Simon Pagenaud, who lost control when he was nudged by Scott McLaughlin.

McLaughlin’s Penske team-mate, Josef Newgarden (#2 Chevrolet), leads from Marcus Ericsson (#8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) and Santino Ferrucci (#14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet), all of whom run in the top three on merit.