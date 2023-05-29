> News > Formula 1

Results: Monaco Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 29th May, 2023 - 12:54am

Full results from the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix from Monte Carlo.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 78
2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 27.9
3 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 36.9
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 39
5 63 George Russell Mercedes 56.2
6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 61.8
7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 62.3
8 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 63.3
9 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1L
10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1L
11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1L
12 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1L
13 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1L
14 23 Alex Albon Williams 1L
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 2L
16 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 2L
17 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 2L
18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 2L
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 8L
20 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 25L
