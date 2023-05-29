Results: Monaco Grand Prix
Monday 29th May, 2023 - 12:54am
Full results from the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix from Monte Carlo.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|78
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|27.9
|3
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|36.9
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|39
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|56.2
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|61.8
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|62.3
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63.3
|9
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1L
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1L
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1L
|12
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1L
|13
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1L
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1L
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|2L
|16
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|2L
|17
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|2L
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|2L
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|8L
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|25L
