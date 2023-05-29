> Multimedia > Gallery
Photos: Monaco Grand Prix Sunday
Monday 29th May, 2023 - 1:32pm
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen mastered mixed conditions to win the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, finishing with a 27.9s margin over second-place finisher and his only real threat, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.
Alonso’s former Alpine team-mate Esteban Ocon completed the podium.
Formula 1 returns next weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix on June 2-4.
