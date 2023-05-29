> Multimedia > Gallery

Photos: Monaco Grand Prix Sunday

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 29th May, 2023 - 1:32pm

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen mastered mixed conditions  to win the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, finishing with a 27.9s margin over second-place finisher and his only real threat, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

Alonso’s former Alpine team-mate Esteban Ocon completed the podium.

Formula 1 returns next weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix on June 2-4.

Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Monaco Grand Prix - Race Day - Monte Carlo, Monaco
