PHOTOS: 107th Indy 500

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 29th May, 2023 - 7:31pm

The 107th Indianapolis 500 was won by Josef Newgarden, who took his first Indy 500 win and Penske’s 19th after starting 17th on the grid.

The race was held in spectacular conditions, and saw Newgarden’s Pensk team-mate Scott McLaughlin caught up with former Penkse driver Simon Pagenaud after the New Zealander shunted the Pagenaud out of the race.

Multiple red flags were called – Kyle Kirkwood causing the third and final after a spectacular roll in the #27 Andretti Autosport entry. More concerning was the lose wheel that was catapulted over the catch fence and into the car park, where it damaged a spectator’s vehicle.

Pole-sitter Alex Palou was ousted in a pit lance incident, while 2022 winner and Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Marcus Ericsson looked in the box seat on Lap 199 of the 200-lap race, yet it was Newgarden who was drinking the milk moments later.

Read the full 2023 Indy 500 race report here.

All images: Penske Entertainment.

107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - Sunday_ May 28_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82727
Will Power - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83043
Will Power - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83093
Start - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ Karl Zemlin_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82701
Young fan on the Yard of Bricks - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82657
Tony Kanaan - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83035
The pre-race grid - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ Chris Jones_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82936
Start - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ Karl Zemlin_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82702
Scott McLaughlin and wife_ Karly - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83142
Scott McLaughlin - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83057
Scott Dixon and Alexander Rossi - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83038
Romain Grosjean - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83031
Rinus VeeKay leads the pack - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83086
2023 Indianapolis 500 - Pace Car
Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup 2023, Monte-Carlo (MC)
Mario Andretti - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ Dana Garrett_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82974
Josef Newgarden celebrates his win - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83050
Josef Newgarden - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ Travis Hinkle_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82788
Josef Newgarden - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83052
Graham Rahal and Stefan Wilson - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82664
Graham Rahal and family - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83039
Graham Rahal - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83046
Felix Rosenqvist - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ Chris Jones_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82945
107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - Sunday_ May 28_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82909
Christian Lundgaard - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ James Black_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83060
Chip Ganassi Racing and Marcus Ericsson - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ Matt Fraver_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83021
Angela Brown signs God Bless America - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ Dana Garrett_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82973
Alex Palou leads the field - 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - By_ Joe Skibinski_Ref Image Without Watermark_m83085
2023 Indianapolis 500 - Pace Car
107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - Sunday_ May 28_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82918
107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - Sunday_ May 28_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82914
107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - Sunday_ May 28_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82713
107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - Sunday_ May 28_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82911
107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - Sunday_ May 28_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82906
107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - Sunday_ May 28_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82897
107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - Sunday_ May 28_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82891
107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - Sunday_ May 28_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82879
107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - Sunday_ May 28_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82875
107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - Sunday_ May 28_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82832
107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - Sunday_ May 28_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82807
107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - Sunday_ May 28_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82779
107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - Sunday_ May 28_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82703
107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented By Gainbridge - Sunday_ May 28_ 2023_Ref Image Without Watermark_m82709

