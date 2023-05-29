PHOTOS: 107th Indy 500

The 107th Indianapolis 500 was won by Josef Newgarden, who took his first Indy 500 win and Penske’s 19th after starting 17th on the grid.

The race was held in spectacular conditions, and saw Newgarden’s Pensk team-mate Scott McLaughlin caught up with former Penkse driver Simon Pagenaud after the New Zealander shunted the Pagenaud out of the race.

Multiple red flags were called – Kyle Kirkwood causing the third and final after a spectacular roll in the #27 Andretti Autosport entry. More concerning was the lose wheel that was catapulted over the catch fence and into the car park, where it damaged a spectator’s vehicle.

Pole-sitter Alex Palou was ousted in a pit lance incident, while 2022 winner and Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Marcus Ericsson looked in the box seat on Lap 199 of the 200-lap race, yet it was Newgarden who was drinking the milk moments later.

All images: Penske Entertainment.