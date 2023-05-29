Josef Newgarden wins Indy 500 with final-lap pass

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden has won the 107th running of the Indy 500 by passing Marcus Ericsson in a single-lap sprint to the chequered flag.

Three red flag periods were called in the last 16 laps before Ericsson led the field to green for the very last time, on Lap 200 of 200.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver looked to have bolted clear as he took the white flag also, but Newgarden got a monster run off Turn 2 and blazed past the #9 Honda as they ran down the back straight.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the INDYCAR SERIES. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

When they got back to the bricks, the official margin of victory was 0.0974s in favour of the #2 Chevrolet, which started 17th.

Newgarden is therefore an Indianapolis 500 winner for the first time, denying Ericsson back-to-back triumphs in the big one at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Santino Ferrucci, who also led late in the piece, finished third in the #14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet.

More to follow

More to follow