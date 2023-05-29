Kirkwood rolls after Rosenqvist crashes out of Indy 500

Kyle Kirkwood has rolled after getting caught up in a Felix Rosenqvist crash, late in the Indianapolis 500.

Rosenqvist got rounded up by Josef Newgarden as the Team Penske driver made the pass for an effective third position at Turn 1 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Lap 184 of 200.

The McLaren pilot lost the air on his front wing and drifted up to the wall before spinning.

Most voided, but Kirkwood clipped the #6 Chevrolet, sending the left-rear wheel of the #27 Andretti Autosport entry flying over the catchfence and into the spectator area.

A Caution was called, with the safety crew righting the car of Kirkwood as he remain strapped in, before he clambered out.

Ryan Hunter-Reay is the official leader but Pato O’Ward, back in fourth position in another McLaren entry, is the effective leader.

Cars are now parked in pit lane, with 14 laps to go.

According to one witness, the flying tyre hit a road car parked at the circuit.

More to follow