Drivers made the difference for McLaren in Monaco

Andrea Stella jested that he was hoping for more wet weather running during the Monaco Grand Prix as both McLaren drivers scored points.

Lando Norris finished the race ninth while Oscar Piastri recorded the second points finish of his career in 10th.

It was a net gain of one position from both drivers in an event that started dry before conditions turned.

As they did, both McLaren drivers were able to move forward, passing Yuki Tsunoda in the process.

“I think they were conditions in which driver ability makes quite a bit of difference,” said team boss Andrea Stella.

“It’s those conditions in which the more you can push on the tyres, the more the tyres reward you because you generate temperature, so it’s kind of this positive spiral.

“If you don’t push, or hesitate, you don’t generate temperature, you have a negative spiral.”

According to Stella, both his drivers were able to get the tyres working and make ground as a result.

“Lando drove extremely well on the intermediate tyres,” he explained.

“But nicely, Oscar, after he kind of found his feet – considering it was the second time ever on intermediate tyres, and he was in Monaco – actually was in a good place as well.

“Shame the race wasn’t for a longer period on intermediate tyres, could have been more rewarding for us!”

McLaren amassed three points in Monaco, taking its tally for the season on to 17.

It now sits sixth in the constructors’ championship after Alpine enjoyed an especially strong weekend, finishing third with Esteban Ocon and seventh with Pierre Gasly.

While not satisfied with the result, Stella was happy with the performance of the team.

“We are happy with the racing today,” he said.

“It’s good that we made progress in the race.

“We know that realistically, for us, scoring points with two cars is a good result, [so] we take it.”