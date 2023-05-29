> News > eSports

Dench wins Speedcafe eSeries Championship race at Imola

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 29th May, 2023 - 6:45pm

Mathew-Dench-Speedcafe-eSeries-Championship

Mathew Dench seized victory in Round 5 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship at Imola

Mathew Dench has claimed his maiden Speedcafe eSeries Championship victory at Imola.

Dench secured victory after 45 minutes of racing at Autodromo Enzo Dino Ferrari taking the chequered flag ahead of Dylan O’Shea with Daniel Yeaman rounding out the podium.

The Team PGZ driver demonstrated strong pace in Qualifying, setting a 1:40.514s to sit on top of the timesheets, before Lachlan Caple seized P1 with a 1:40.399s, to make it five different pole sitters from as many races.

As the green flag dropped, Caple led proceedings from Super3 Series driver and 2020 Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries, presented by Kincrome Tools title winner Jobe Stewart, Andrew Gilliam, with Dench in fourth and O’Shea in fifth.

The first major move of the race arrived when Jason Bence passed Round 4 podium finisher Chris Ireland for ninth with 41 minutes left on the clock.

A few minutes later Stewart was on the rear bumper of Caple, commencing a battle between the duo for the race lead.

There is contact between the pair the following lap when Caple loses the rear at the hairpin and gets on the brakes heavy, with Stewart running into the rear of the race leader, causing the former to drop to sixth in the order, before settling into line.

Further back in the field, Round 4 winner Rob Carmichael was on the move early, moving up two spots from 24th in the opening stanza of the race.

At the head of the field, Caple was forced to defend hard from Gilliam, who led a five-car procession consisting of O’Shea, Andre Yousiff, Stewart, Dench and Yeaman after 15 minutes of racing.

Shortly afterwards, the compulsory pit stop window opened, causing Yousiff and Stewart to immediately file into pit lane as part of an undercut strategy.

An incident on the main straight between Robbie Bradbury and Gordon Smith triggered a vast majority of the drivers to pit expecting the Speedcafe.com Safety Car to come out, with Caple rejoining the field ahead of Gilliam during the pit cycle.

However following their pit stops, Dench, O’Shea and Yeaman emerge ahead of Caple, who then faced pressure from Gilliam and Stewart with 18 minutes remaining in the race.

Chaos would ensue two minutes later as Tao Soerono found himself in the wall immediately followed by Gilliam tagging Caple, dropping the duo to seventh and 10th in the order.

As the final third of the race commenced, Dench led the way from O’Shea, Yeaman, Stewart, Yousiff, Willison, Gilliam, Tom Freer, Zach Rattray-White and Caple.

Dench would go onto take the chequered flag ahead of O’Shea and Yeaman, as Caple steadily made his way back up to fourth in the final minutes.

Freer, Rattray-White, Ireland, Bence, Aaron Kuper and Marlon McMullen rounded out the top 10.

After Round 5, Dench now leads the point standings ahead of Caple, while Round 1 and Round 2 winner Damon Woods has dropped to third in the points standings due to his omission from the outing.

Round 6 of the Speedcafe eSeries Championship will take place at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 9, with Pre-Qualifying to take place on June 2 – 7.

Register here for the Speedcafe eSeries Championship to get involved in the high-speed GT3 category.

 

2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship Round 5 Results 

 

Pos Class Pos  

Car

 Class Car # Driver Start

Pos

  

Out

   Interval Laps

Led

 Average

Lap Time

 Fastest

Lap Time

 Fast

Lap#

 Laps

Comp

 Inc Club
1 1 Hosted All Cars 83 Mathew Dench 4 Running Laps 12 1:42.581 1:40.725 13 27 15 Australia/NZ
2 2 Hosted All Cars 19 Dylan O’Shea 5 Running Laps -02.490 2 1:42.673 1:40.642 26 27 15 Australia/NZ
3 3 Hosted All Cars 985 Daniel Yeaman 7 Running Laps -04.104 0 1:42.733 1:40.537 25 27 11 Australia/NZ
4 4 Hosted All Cars 18 Lachlan Caple 1 Running Laps -16.414 13 1:43.189 1:40.987 26 27 18 Australia/NZ
5 5 Hosted All Cars 707 Tom Freer 12 Running Laps -16.668 0 1:43.198 1:41.028 14 27 18 Australia/NZ
6 6 Hosted All Cars 17 Zach Rattray-White 13 Running Laps -20.332 0 1:43.334 1:41.133 12 27 17 Australia/NZ
7 7 Hosted All Cars 623 Christopher Ireland 8 Running Laps -21.051 0 1:43.361 1:41.041 24 27 21 Australia/NZ
8 8 Hosted All Cars 100 Jason Bence 9 Running Laps -21.693 0 1:43.384 1:41.362 3 27 18 Australia/NZ
9 9 Hosted All Cars 105 Aaron Kuper2 18 Running Laps -24.397 0 1:43.484 1:41.120 26 27 9 Australia/NZ
10 10 Hosted All Cars 85 Marlon J McMullen 20 Running Laps -28.787 0 1:43.647 1:41.280 26 27 2 Australia/NZ
11 11 Hosted All Cars 117 Matt Bayley 19 Running Laps -29.266 0 1:43.665 1:40.871 24 27 17 Australia/NZ
12 12 Hosted All Cars 16 Rob Boaden 22 Running Laps -30.398 0 1:43.706 1:41.151 26 27 15 Australia/NZ
13 13 Hosted All Cars 124 Rob Carmichael 24 Running Laps -35.293 0 1:43.888 1:41.488 21 27 7 Australia/NZ
14 14 Hosted All Cars 444 Sebastian Varndell 21 Running Laps -36.454 0 1:43.931 1:41.497 21 27 22 Australia/NZ
15 15 Hosted All Cars 04 Luke Mitchinson 16 Running Laps -37.221 0 1:43.959 1:41.766 15 27 19 Australia/NZ
16 16 Hosted All Cars 89 Wayne C Bourke 17 Running Laps -38.550 0 1:43.843 1:41.266 22 27 25 Australia/NZ
17 17 Hosted All Cars 34 Andrew Gilliam 3 Running Laps -39.436 0 1:43.293 1:40.395 27 27 15 Australia/NZ
18 18 Hosted All Cars 900 Andre F. Yousiff 6 Running Laps -41.604 0 1:43.943 1:41.051 18 27 25 Australia/NZ
19 19 Hosted All Cars 61 Steven Bartholomew 26 Running Laps -42.550 0 1:44.156 1:41.235 12 27 12 Australia/NZ
20 20 Hosted All Cars 37 Chiu Kang 23 Running Laps -50.316 0 1:44.444 1:41.364 27 27 16 Australia/NZ
21 21 Hosted All Cars 995 Riley Bilson 14 Running Laps -50.766 0 1:44.150 1:41.292 23 27 25 Australia/NZ
22 22 Hosted All Cars 8 Fitzroy Beaumont 25 Running Laps -1:01.843 0 1:45.267 1:42.396 18 27 9 Australia/NZ
23 23 Hosted All Cars 98 Adam Willison 10 Running Laps -1:04.994 0 1:43.765 1:40.990 3 27 20 Australia/NZ
24 24 Hosted All Cars 027 Jamie McKnight 30 Running Laps -1:12.340 0 1:45.260 1:42.778 9 27 1 Australia/NZ
25 25 Hosted All Cars 954 Simon Mezzomo 11 Running Laps -1:12.760 0 1:44.161 1:41.942 20 27 21 Australia/NZ
26 26 Hosted All Cars 58 Alistair Bailes 29 Running Laps -1:18.627 0 1:45.492 1:42.462 27 27 13 Australia/NZ
27 27 Hosted All Cars 20 Amar Sharma 36 Running Laps -1:39.778 0 1:46.477 1:42.708 11 27 15 Australia/NZ
28 28 Hosted All Cars 30 Jobe Stewart 2 Disconnected Laps -1 L 0 1:42.841 1:40.643 21 26 18 Australia/NZ
29 29 Hosted All Cars 15 Mark Cochran 34 Running Laps -1 L 0 1:46.934 1:42.855 17 26 19 Australia/NZ
30 30 Hosted All Cars 222 Luke Di Berardino 33 Running Laps -1 L 0 1:47.010 1:43.831 15 26 21 Australia/NZ
31 31 Hosted All Cars 010 Craig Anspach 28 Running Laps -1 L 0 1:47.298 1:42.258 24 26 17 Australia/NZ
32 32 Hosted All Cars 21 Michael Talijancich 27 Running Laps -1 L 0 1:47.715 1:41.992 14 26 18 Australia/NZ
33 33 Hosted All Cars 73 Shane Nouwens 38 Running Laps -1 L 0 1:48.976 1:44.384 9 26 10 Australia/NZ
34 34 Hosted All Cars 035 Robbie Bradbury 32 Running Laps -1 L 0 1:49.037 1:43.006 24 26 11 Australia/NZ
35 35 Hosted All Cars 7 Andrew Dishot 35 Running Laps -1 L 0 1:49.603 1:43.903 13 26 13 Australia/NZ
36 36 Hosted All Cars 143 Daniel Vellacott 37 Running Laps -1 L 0 1:49.290 1:43.767 12 26 19 Australia/NZ
37 37 Hosted All Cars 777 Tao C.K. Soerono 39 Disconnected Laps -11 L 0 1:46.031 1:41.281 14 16 14 Australia/NZ
38 38 Hosted All Cars 144 Gordon Smith2 31 Running Laps -13 L 0 1:45.258 1:43.039 3 14 15 Australia/NZ
39 39 Hosted All Cars 784 Ross Rizzo 15 Disconnected Laps -14 L 0 1:45.056 1:41.331 11 13 10 Australia/NZ

 

