Xfinity Series race postponed due to inclement weather

NASCAR has made the decision to postpone the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway due to continued rainfall.

The event will now take place on Monday, 29 May, at 12:00 local/Tuesday, 30 May, 02:00 AEST.

The Xfinity Series race was initially set for Saturday, 27 May at 13:00 local/Sunday, 28 May, 03:00 AEST, but NASCAR moved the start time up by one hour as the forecast called for an 80 percent chance of precipitation.

The Xfinity Series teams have wet-weather tires that can be utilised in damp conditions but only on certain tracks.

NASCAR uses them at road courses, street courses, and some ovals less than one mile (1.61 kilometres) in length. The speeds are too high at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The goal was to get the 300-mile event in or to its halfway point before the rain hit the track, but the sanctioning body was unable to accomplish this.

The cars made it out to the starting grid, and NASCAR completed the pre-race ceremonies.

The drivers were unable to climb into their cars after introductions as the rain began to steadily fall at the 1.5-mile (2.41-kilometre) track.

The teams immediately covered up the cars while most drivers headed back to their haulers to get out of the inclement weather.

Others waited on pit road while doing interviews.

NASCAR’s crews made multiple attempts to dry the track surface as the rain decreased in intensity. The Air Titans spent extensive time battling the conditions while officials and teams watched the weather radar.

Four hours after the originally scheduled start time, NASCAR made the decision to shut down operations for the day.

The sanctioning body postponed the race until 29 May and sent the Xfinity Series teams home.

The rain also disrupted the Cup Series schedule.

The drivers had practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for the evening of 27 May, but NASCAR canceled them. There was not enough time to dry the track and complete both sessions in a timely manner.

As a result, William Byron will start from pole for the Cup Series race.

2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick will join him on the front row as he tries to win for the fourth time at Charlotte Motor Speedway.