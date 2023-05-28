Starting Grid: Monaco Grand Prix
Sunday 28th May, 2023 - 4:16pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the 2023 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix from Monte Carlo.
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|2. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|3. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|4. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|5. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|6. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|7. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|8. George Russell
Mercedes
|9. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|10. Lando Norris
McLaren
|11. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|12. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|13. Alex Albon
Williams
|14. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|15. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|16. Logan Sargeant
Williams
|17. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|18. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|19. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|20. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
