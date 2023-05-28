> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Monaco Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 28th May, 2023 - 4:16pm

Check out the provisional starting grid for the 2023 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix from Monte Carlo.

1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
3. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
4. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
5. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
6. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
7. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
8. George Russell
Mercedes
9. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
10. Lando Norris
McLaren
11. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
12. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
13. Alex Albon
Williams
14. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
15. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
16. Logan Sargeant
Williams
17. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
18. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
19. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
20. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
