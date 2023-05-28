> News > Formula 1

Perez crashes out of Monaco GP qualifying

Ian Parkes

By Ian Parkes

Sunday 28th May, 2023 - 12:29am

< Back
Sergio Perez has wrecked his Monaco GP before it has even started as he crashes out of qualifying

Sergio Perez has wrecked his Monaco GP before it has even started as he crashes out of qualifying

Sergio Perez is out of Monaco Grand Prix qualifying after crashing his Red Bull in the opening session of the blue-riband event.

Last year’s winner of this year’s race, lost control of his Red Bull emerging out of Sainte Devote, smashing his left-rear wheel against a barrier, which left his RB19 stranded in the middle of the circuit.

The incident was a carbon copy of the one involving Williams’ Alex Albon during the first practice session on Friday.

Perez came into the event vying with team-mate Max Verstappen for this year’s drivers’ title, with the Mexican 14 points behind the reigning two-time F1 champion, but he will now disastrously start at the back of the grid, or potentially the pit lane if the team chooses.

Team principal Christian Horner had offered a pre-race assessment that both of his drivers were “in great shape” coming into this race.

Horner added: “You know, the four 1-2 finishes, five victories that we’ve achieved so far this year have been phenomenal.

“And it’s three-two on countback (in terms of wins) with the two drivers, so they’re both at the top of their game.

“It’s a great situation, great dynamic for the team to have.”

This incident, however, will have greatly affected Perez’s confidence and championship challenge, with the 33-year-old starting ?tth on the grid.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]