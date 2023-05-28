Results: Monaco Grand Prix, Qualifying
Sunday 28th May, 2023 - 1:12am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix from Monte Carlo.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:11.908
|1:11.908
|1:11.365
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:12.107
|1:12.107
|1:11.449
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:12.103
|1:12.103
|1:11.471
|4
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:12.248
|1:12.248
|1:11.553
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:12.291
|1:12.210
|1:11.630
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:12.438
|1:12.156
|1:11.725
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:12.169
|1:12.169
|1:11.933
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:12.151
|1:12.151
|1:11.964
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:12.249
|1:12.249
|1:12.082
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:12.377
|1:12.377
|1:12.254
|11
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:12.395
|1:12.395
|12
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:13.437
|1:12.428
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:12.825
|1:12.527
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:13.090
|1:12.623
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:12.684
|1:12.625
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:13.113
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:13.270
|18
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:13.279
|19
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:13.523
|20
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:13.850
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]