Results: Monaco Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 28th May, 2023 - 1:12am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix from Monte Carlo.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:11.908 1:11.908 1:11.365
2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:12.107 1:12.107 1:11.449
3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:12.103 1:12.103 1:11.471
4 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:12.248 1:12.248 1:11.553
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:12.291 1:12.210 1:11.630
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.438 1:12.156 1:11.725
7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:12.169 1:12.169 1:11.933
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:12.151 1:12.151 1:11.964
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:12.249 1:12.249 1:12.082
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:12.377 1:12.377 1:12.254
11 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:12.395 1:12.395
12 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:13.437 1:12.428
13 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:12.825 1:12.527
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:13.090 1:12.623
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:12.684 1:12.625
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:13.113
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:13.270
18 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:13.279
19 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:13.523
20 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:13.850

