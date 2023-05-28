PHOTOS: Supercheap Auto wildcard team launch

Triple Eight Race Engineering launched its Supercheap Auto wildcard Supercars entry at a spectacular event on Brisbane’s Northshore, with Zane Goddard to drive the #888 Chevrolet Camaro at Hidden Valley and Craig Lowndes to join him for both enduros.

Jamie Whincup will serve as Team Manager for the Triple Eight Supercheap Auto wildcard entry at next month’s Betr Darwin Triple Crown.

The event drew a crowd of more than 2000 fans which concluded with an epic firework display surrounding Jetboard Champion Jake Jones.

Photos: Supplied/Richard Gresham