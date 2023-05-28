PHOTOS: Monaco Grand Prix Saturday

On Saturday at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Max Verstappen denied Fernando Alonso pole position in Qualifying while his team-mate Sergio Perez crashed out at Sainte Devote, leaving the Red Bulls to bookend the grid in first and 20th.

Free Practice 3 also saw a crash for Lewis Hamilton at the closing stages of the session, who found the barriers at Mirabeau.

The removal of his car from the track sparked comments from Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, describing it as “Cirque du Soleil” as the W14 was craned high into the air, allowing photographers and rival teams a look at the car’s undertray, a critical and highly guarded part the design.

Sunday’s race will begin at 15:00 local time/23:00 AEST.