PHOTOS: 46th Historic Winton

The 46th Historic Winton meeting, held this weekend at the Victorian circuit featuring car, motorcycle and sidecar competitors.

Historic Winton is a community, not-for-profit event organised by the Austin 7 Club of Victoria Inc. The Club has been presenting this event for 47 years.

“All 47 car, motorcycle and sidecar races went to plan,” Austin 7 Club President and Historic Winton Organiser, Len Kerwood said.

The Saturday practice, first races and displays provided a day of thrills and excitement for spectators, while on Sunday the race vehicles provided a formidable display of rivalry despite rain slowing down the pace.

“A first for Historic Winton was the Group N Tin Top (Touring Cars pre-1958 to 1972) in the inaugural Regularity events when the fields included six FJ Holdens, a Ford Cortina, A Shelby Coupe, a Vauxhall PB and a VW Beetle,” Len said.

“Drivers estimated their race time and the one closest to the nominated time is the winner.”

The Tin Top Regularly winners of their three races were Len Read in Race 1 at the wheel of a 1964 Mini Cooper; Eric Spokes won Race 2 a 1957 Holden FE and Race 3 was taken out by Brian Russell in a 1949 Holden.

The 47th Historic Winton will be take place next year on May 25-26.

For more information please visit www.historicwinton.org or via Historic Winton on Facebook or Instagram @historicwinton.

All images below were taken by Colin Rosewarne, Stephen O’Grady and Wayne Jones (Sportzfotos).