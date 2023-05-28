LIVE: Formula Drift Top 32

Tune into the Top 32 action from Round 3 of the 2023 Formula Drift season at Orlando Speed World.

The Top 32 session follows Knockout Qualifying, where Ryan Tuerck scored top points, ahead of Chelsea DeNofa and Kazuya Taguchi.

Tuerck scored 94.6 points to top the standings, narrowly ahead of DeNofa who was second with a 94-point effort, while Taguchi was a solitary point of first with a 93.6-point run.

The Top 32 session will see the field reduced to the Top 16 competitors.