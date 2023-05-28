LIVE: Formula Drift Top 16

Tune into the Top 16 action from Round 3 of the 2023 Formula Drift season at Orlando Speed World.

The drivers that made it through to the Top 16 include Ryan Tuerck, Matt Field, Dylan Hughes, Darren Kelly, Kristaps Bluss, Simen Olsen, Fredric Aasbo, Jonathan Hurst, Chelsea DeNofa, Chris Forsberg, Aurimas Bakchis, James Deane, Kazuya Taguchi, Forrest Wang, Travis Reeder and Dan Stuke.

The Top 16 will be reduced to eight, then four, before the top-two drivers face off in the Final Battle for Round 3 honours.