Zhou hit with four speeding penalties during final Monaco practice

Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu was hit with four pit lane speeding penalties during final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Following first practice on Friday for the blue-riband race around the Principality, race director Niels Wittich confirmed in an amended version of his event notes that the pit lane speed limit would be reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h.

For Monaco, it should have been 60km/h from the start but this was not confirmed in the initial version of the event notes

That caught out Mercedes’ George Russell and Yuki Tsunoda in his AlphaTauri, with the latter, in particular, breaching the limit by 16.2km/h, leading to a €1000 fine for the team.

During the final hour-long session, there were seven infringements overall, with Zhou caught four times, Williams’ Logan Sargeant twice, along with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton who also brought FP3 to a premature end with a crash into a barrier at Mirabeau.

Mercedes was fined €600 as Hamilton was caught at 65.5km/h.

Alfa Romeo was handed a total of €800 in fines for Zhou’s four breaches which saw him exceed the limit by three, 2.5, one and 0.2km/h.

Williams, meanwhile, was fined €300 for Sargeant’s two breaches of 0.1 and 1.1km/h.