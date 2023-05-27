Scott McLaughlin has ‘no doubt’ he has pace to win Indy 500

Scott McLaughlin has “no doubt that we have the pace” to win this weekend’s Indianapolis 500.

The Team Penske driver will make his third start in IndyCar’s biggest race from the middle of Row 5 (14th), two positions behind Will Power and three spots ahead of his other team-mate, Josef Newgarden.

Honda-powered Chip Ganassi Racing has featured at the top of the timesheet for most of the event thus far, including Alex Palou’s fastest four-lap pole run in history, but McLaughlin is confident that his #3 Chevrolet has the race pace and his crew has the smarts to take victory.

“I just feel like our race car has been really good,” he said ahead of final practice, when he was 10th-quickest.

“We’re one of the few that can really follow close and move our way forward. I think everyone you talk to are probably going to say that as well, but I certainly feel we’re in a pretty tidy spot with our race car.

“At the same time, I feel like our strategy’s the best on the grid, our pit stops are the best on the grid, and that’s just as [important] as just driving the car and having car pace in this race.

“I think every time we find ourselves in the lead of a pack in practice or whatnot, I feel like we can really hold our own, all three of us, and I have no doubt in my mind that if we don’t make any mistakes and we make the right calls on pit lane, we’ll find ourselves at the front.

“So, I have no doubt that we have the pace to win this race.”

Race start is scheduled for Sunday morning at 12:45 ET/Monday morning at 02:45 AEST.

