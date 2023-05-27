> News > IndyCar

Sato fastest in final Indy 500 practice

Damion Smy

By Damion Smy

Saturday 27th May, 2023 - 10:15am

< Back

Takuma Sato. Image: Penske Entertainment

Takuma Sato has posted the fastest time on Carb Day in final practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, giving Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) yet another session P1 ahead of Sunday’s Indy 500.

The two-time winner, who also topped the opening session of 2023 Indy 500 practice and will start from eighth in this year’s race, laid down a 227.855mph lap at 39.4988s ahead of CGR team-mate, Scott Dixon.

“The 11 car is just getting to a nice feeling, which is exactly what I really wanted,” Sato said. “My boys did a fantastic job the entire week. The organization did fantastic, so I’m happy.”

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the INDYCAR SERIES. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

Dixon – who was also second behind Sato on Wednesday and missed out on a third consecutive Indy 500 pole position after qualifying sixth – made it a CGR one-two, despite a car that the New Zealander described as “out of balance”.

Australian Will Power – the only non CGR driver to top a session all week after going fastest in Monday’s Practice 8 – claimed third with a lap of 226.953mph.

Penske Team-mates Scott Josef Newgarden (225.766mph) and Scott McLaughlin (225.565mph) were ninth and tenth respectively.

Pole-sitter Alex Palou was fourth fastest for CGR at 226.945mph, with the fourth CGR entry of last year’s winner, Marcus Ericsson, the outlier in 18th (224.751mph).

RESULTS: 2023 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying.

Long Beach winner Kyle Kirkwood (226.872mph) was fifth fastest for Andretti Autosport, with Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino (226.532mph) the highest-placed rookie in sixth splitting the Andretti entries of Colton Herta (226.300mph) and Romain Grosjean (226.286mph) in seventh and eighth.

Unlike Monday’s Practice, which saw Katherine Legge and Stefan Wilson collide, with Wilson hospitalised with broken vertebrae and ruled out of the race, the last session ahead of the Indy 500 itself was incident free.

Wilson’s absence has seen Graham Rahal, who was knocked out the event by Rahal Letterman Lanigan team-mate Jack Harvey on Bump Day, take over the #24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (DRR) entry that Wilson had qualified in 25th before the crash.

The 107th Indy 500 takes place from 12:30 EDT Sunday May 28/02:30 Monday May 29 AEST.

Rank Driver Car No. Best Time In Lap Best Speed Total Laps Difference Gap
1 Takuma Sato 11 00:39.4988 21 227.855 86 –.—- –.—-
2 Scott Dixon 9 00:39.5978 11 227.285 83 0.0990 0.0990
3 Will Power 12 00:39.6558 14 226.953 82 0.1570 0.0580
4 Alex Palou 10 00:39.6571 16 226.945 83 0.1583 0.0013
5 Kyle Kirkwood 27 00:39.6700 45 226.872 57 0.1712 0.0129
6 Agustin Canapino 78 00:39.7295 9 226.532 74 0.2307 0.0595
7 Colton Herta 26 00:39.7703 46 226.300 76 0.2715 0.0408
8 Romain Grosjean 28 00:39.7727 3 226.286 43 0.2739 0.0024
9 Josef Newgarden 2 00:39.8642 22 225.766 89 0.3654 0.0915
10 Scott McLaughlin 3 00:39.8998 71 225.565 81 0.4010 0.0356
11 Tony Kanaan 66 00:39.9219 17 225.440 59 0.4231 0.0221
12 Conor Daly 20 00:39.9329 11 225.378 77 0.4341 0.0110
13 Jack Harvey 30 00:39.9555 11 225.251 58 0.4567 0.0226
14 Alexander Rossi 7 00:39.9586 61 225.233 71 0.4598 0.0031
15 Pato O’Ward 5 00:39.9797 12 225.114 84 0.4809 0.0211
16 David Malukas 18 00:39.9967 38 225.019 89 0.4979 0.0170
17 Benjamin Pedersen 55 00:40.0169 44 224.905 82 0.5181 0.0202
18 Marcus Ericsson 8 00:40.0443 4 224.751 87 0.5455 0.0274
19 Marco Andretti 98 00:40.0531 13 224.702 56 0.5543 0.0088
20 Helio Castroneves 06 00:40.0608 59 224.659 87 0.5620 0.0077
21 Ed Carpenter 33 00:40.0664 52 224.627 73 0.5676 0.0056
22 Ryan Hunter-Reay 23 00:40.0857 19 224.519 34 0.5869 0.0193
23 Sting Ray Robb 51 00:40.1503 8 224.158 64 0.6515 0.0646
24 Simon Pagenaud 60 00:40.1618 38 224.094 81 0.6630 0.0115
25 Christian Lundgaard 45 00:40.1793 32 223.996 61 0.6805 0.0175
26 Devlin DeFrancesco 29 00:40.2077 60 223.838 78 0.7089 0.0284
27 RC Enerson 50 00:40.2119 10 223.814 63 0.7131 0.0042
28 Felix Rosenqvist 6 00:40.2175 12 223.783 57 0.7187 0.0056
29 Katherine Legge 44 00:40.2573 9 223.562 35 0.7585 0.0398
30 Graham Rahal 24 00:40.2701 49 223.491 77 0.7713 0.0128
31 Santino Ferrucci 14 00:40.2786 52 223.444 73 0.7798 0.0085
32 Callum Ilott 77 00:40.4922 8 222.265 66 0.9934 0.2136
33 Rinus VeeKay 21 00:40.5102 58 222.166 89 1.0114 0.0180
Sign up here to receive our daily newsletters and breaking news alerts, sent straight to your inbox.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]