Results: Monaco Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Saturday 27th May, 2023 - 9:28pm
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix from Monte Carlo.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:12.776
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:12.849
|0:00.073
|3
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:12.942
|0:00.166
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:13.261
|0:00.485
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:13.396
|0:00.620
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:13.453
|0:00.677
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:13.475
|0:00.699
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:13.486
|0:00.710
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:13.496
|0:00.720
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:13.521
|0:00.745
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:13.590
|0:00.814
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:13.624
|0:00.848
|13
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:13.650
|0:00.874
|14
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:13.697
|0:00.921
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:13.738
|0:00.962
|16
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:13.772
|0:00.996
|17
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:13.851
|0:01.075
|18
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:13.930
|0:01.154
|19
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:13.998
|0:01.222
|20
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:14.187
|0:01.411
