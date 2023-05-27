> News > Formula 1

Results: Monaco Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 27th May, 2023 - 9:28pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix from Monte Carlo.

Pos Num Driver Team Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:12.776
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:12.849 0:00.073
3 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.942 0:00.166
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:13.261 0:00.485
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:13.396 0:00.620
6 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:13.453 0:00.677
7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.475 0:00.699
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.486 0:00.710
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:13.496 0:00.720
10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:13.521 0:00.745
11 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:13.590 0:00.814
12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:13.624 0:00.848
13 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:13.650 0:00.874
14 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:13.697 0:00.921
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:13.738 0:00.962
16 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:13.772 0:00.996
17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:13.851 0:01.075
18 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:13.930 0:01.154
19 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:13.998 0:01.222
20 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:14.187 0:01.411
