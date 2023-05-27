> News > Formula 1

Results: Monaco Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

Saturday 27th May, 2023 - 2:05am

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix from Monte Carlo.

Pos Num Driver Team Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:12.462
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:12.527 0:00.065
3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:12.569 0:00.107
4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:12.682 0:00.220
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:12.906 0:00.444
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:12.960 0:00.498
7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:12.991 0:00.529
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:13.050 0:00.588
9 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:13.089 0:00.627
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:13.162 0:00.700
11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:13.185 0:00.723
12 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:13.191 0:00.729
13 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:13.354 0:00.892
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:13.457 0:00.995
15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:13.520 0:01.058
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:13.641 0:01.179
17 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:13.663 0:01.201
18 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:13.673 0:01.211
19 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:14.217 0:01.755
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:14.238 0:01.776

