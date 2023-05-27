Results: Monaco Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Saturday 27th May, 2023 - 2:05am
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix from Monte Carlo.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:12.462
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:12.527
|0:00.065
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:12.569
|0:00.107
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:12.682
|0:00.220
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:12.906
|0:00.444
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:12.960
|0:00.498
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:12.991
|0:00.529
|8
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:13.050
|0:00.588
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:13.089
|0:00.627
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:13.162
|0:00.700
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:13.185
|0:00.723
|12
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:13.191
|0:00.729
|13
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:13.354
|0:00.892
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:13.457
|0:00.995
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:13.520
|0:01.058
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:13.641
|0:01.179
|17
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:13.663
|0:01.201
|18
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:13.673
|0:01.211
|19
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:14.217
|0:01.755
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:14.238
|0:01.776
