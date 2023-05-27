PHOTOS: Triple Eight Supercheap Auto Camaro revealed

View more images of the Triple Eight Supercheap Auto Chevrolet Camaro which has been unveiled this evening in Brisbane.

Uncovered in the livery which it will carry for next week’s test day at Queensland Raceway, the #888 Camaro features Supercheap Auto’s ‘Make It Super’ tagline down the flanks, plus backing from Chevrolet Racing and Supercheap Auto’s trade partners: ACDelco, Century Batteries, Bendix, Bosch, Sony, Sperling, TurtleWax and ToolPRO X.

Zane Goddard and Craig Lowndes will contest both the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 together as wildcards, with the former to also make a solo start at Hidden Valley next month.

Supercheap Auto Managing Director Benjamin Ward hailed the partnership, which has expanded to a multi-event wildcard campaign for its third season.

“We’re super proud to finally reveal the Supercheap Auto Camaro supercar and announce our wildcard plans for this year with Lowndesy and Goddard,” said Ward.

“Expanding the program to three events is exciting for all of us at Supercheap Auto, with Darwin and Sandown providing excellent preparation for Bathurst in October.

“Massive kudos to Triple Eight Race Engineering for all the hard work to build this new Camaro during the season.

“Thank you to all the fans for the support, we can’t wait to hit the track soon in the #888 Supercheap Auto Supercar with Lowndesy and Goddard.”