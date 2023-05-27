PHOTOS: Monaco marshals clear crashed Hamilton Mercedes

After Lewis Hamilton crashed in final practice, his car was craned away from the Mirabeau corners by local officials.

It saw the W14 hoisted high into the air being loaded onto the back of a waiting track and ferried back to the Formula 1 pit lane.

Hamilton had lost the rear as he entered the downhill right-hander.

The seven-time world champion gathered the slide, but off line on the narrow circuit soon found the barrier on the outside of the circuit.