PHOTOS: Monaco Grand Prix Friday

Friday at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix saw Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz top Free Practice 1 after a red flag ended the session early, with Alex Albon’s Williams crashing at St Devote.

It was then Sainz who brought out a red flag, crashing while exiting the Swimming Pool section, leaving Max Verstappen to run quickest in FP2.

The final hour-long practice session will begin at 12:30 local time/20:30 AEST on Saturday May 27.