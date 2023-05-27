> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Monaco Grand Prix Friday
Saturday 27th May, 2023 - 2:35pm
Friday at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix saw Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz top Free Practice 1 after a red flag ended the session early, with Alex Albon’s Williams crashing at St Devote.
It was then Sainz who brought out a red flag, crashing while exiting the Swimming Pool section, leaving Max Verstappen to run quickest in FP2.
The final hour-long practice session will begin at 12:30 local time/20:30 AEST on Saturday May 27.
