> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Monaco Grand Prix Friday
Saturday 27th May, 2023 - 2:35pm
Friday at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix saw Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz top Free Practice 1 after a red flag ended the session early, with Alex Albon’s Williams crashing at St Devote.
It was then Sainz who brought out a red flag, crashing while exiting the Swimming Pool section, leaving Max Verstappen to run quickest in FP2.
The final hour-long practice session will begin at 12:30 local time/20:30 AEST on Saturday May 27.Sign up here to receive our daily newsletters and breaking news alerts, sent straight to your inbox.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]