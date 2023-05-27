LIVE: Formula Drift Knockout Qualifying

Tune into Knockout Qualifying from Round 3 of the 2023 Formula Drift season at Orlando Speed World.

The 20th anniversary season in 2023 consists of eight rounds, with 38 drivers confirmed to take part in the Pro Championship.

Heading into the round, Matt Field leads the standings, ahead of Fredric Aasbo and Chris Forsberg.

While Field and Aasbo are expected to be contenders, a consistent performance so far this season for Ryan Tuerck makes him a driver to watch.

Knockout Qualifying will see the field reduced to the Top 32 competitors.