F1 puts Imola trophies up for auction

F1 and Pirelli are making unique pieces of memorabilia available to fans following the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

The event had to be called off following devastating floods that hit the region, leading to a number of deaths.

In support of the Emilia-Romagna Region’s Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection, F1 has placed up for auction the four trophies that would have been collected by the top three drivers and the winning constructor.

Pirelli is also auctioning off its award that would have gone to the polesitter, and which has now been signed by all 20 drivers over the Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Fans can make a bid via the F1 Authentics website, click here, with all proceeds from the auctions going towards the flood relief fund to which F1 and Ferrari both donated €1,000,000.

Via the F1 Authentics website, the winner’s trophy, in particular, is described as “an ultimate piece of memorabilia” for “one lucky collector to own”.

It adds: “This striking trophy features the race track incorporated into the design” which “would have been handed to the driver who came out on top in Imola.

“With the race not taking place due to the flooding, this first-place trophy could now belong to you.

“All proceeds of this auction will be donated to Emilia-Romagna Region’s Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection – which will help the community in the aftermath of the floods.”

Pirelli motorsport director Mario Isola, who hands over the pole trophy to the polesitter at the end of each qualifying session for a race, hailed the fact “the Formula 1 community has come together to support the Emilia-Romagna region, which has been severely impacted by last week’s adverse weather conditions”.

Isola added: “Together with other global partners of Formula 1, we have offered a small contribution to raise funds supporting the flood-stricken communities.

“The Pirelli pole position award, which was due to have been presented to the Imola poleman, has instead been signed by all the F1 drivers here in Monaco and will now be auctioned off.

“We hope that all the fans of our sport will compete to win this unique item and so make a further contribution to all the people experiencing great difficulty in Emilia-Romagna.”

One final piece of memorabilia available on the auction is a bottle of Ferrari Trento that would have been uncorked on the podium, and has again been signed by all the drivers.