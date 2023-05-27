Ex-Whincup engineer for Supercheap Auto wildcard

Former Jamie Whincup Race Engineer Wes McDougall will take up that role on Triple Eight’s Supercheap Auto wildcard entry for Zane Goddard and Craig Lowndes.

The Banyo-based outfit this evening confirmed a three-event campaign for the #888 Supercheap Auto Chevrolet Camaro, with Goddard to race also in next month’s Betr Darwin Triple Crown, before the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 and Repco Bathurst 1000.

As a former Matt Stone Racing driver, he is used to steering Triple Eight Race Engineering equipment, but now he will also have one of its former engineers on his radio.

McDougall moved from the Yatala-based squad to work on Whincup’s car in 2021, but departed at season’s end in order to take a break from Supercars for health reasons.

Before the start of the current season, he reunited with MSR on a consultancy basis, and will now make a return to Supercars Race Engineering when Triple Eight tests next week at Queensland Raceway.

“It’s going to be cool to work with Wes again,” said Goddard.

“I’ve worked with him at past teams, and it’s a bit surreal how it goes full circle and we’re now working together at Triple Eight.

“Knowing the way he works and having that prior knowledge cuts out a lot of the teething phase of growing that relationship – he understands what I like and I understand what he means when he says certain phrases which definitely helps.

“He’s an extremely talented, race-winning engineer who has worked at Triple Eight before and it’s great to see him back in the Supercars paddock.

“Hopefully Craig, Wes and myself can work well together and set up the optimal car every time it goes out on track.”

All three of Triple Eight’s Supercars will test in Ipswich this coming Thursday, before Goddard makes his return to solo Supercars driving at Hidden Valley on June 16-18.