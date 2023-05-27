Erebus’ extra reason to be confident

Erebus Motorsport no longer needs to be worried if its cars do roll out of the truck off the pace, according to team CEO Barry Ryan.

Erebus has shown remarkable consistency during the first four events of Supercars’ Gen3 era, with Will Brown racking up another two victories in the #9 Coca-Cola Camaro last time out at Symmons Plains.

In the last 10 races across three events, championship leader Brodie Kostecki has missed the podium only once, when he incurred damage in an early skirmish in Race 10 at Symmons Plains, while team-mate Brown has six rostrum finishes in that period.

However, its formline across such different circuits is not the only positive for the squad.

Looking ahead to the next event at Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway, Ryan cited Erebus’ confidence that, even if it does miss its initial set-up window, it can recover quickly enough.

“We’re just expecting that we can hopefully bounce out a strong car straight out of the truck, because we’ve got some confidence now of what we think we need to do at all those styles of tracks,” he told Speedcafe.

“And if we don’t get it right, we’re going to have tools in the toolbox to tune it up pretty quick to get it right.

“So, it’ll definitely be a track we can go to with a lot of confidence and not think ‘maybe’.”

Erebus was among the front-running teams when the season opened in Newcastle, albeit lacking the out and out pace of Triple Eight Race Engineering.

Following multiple wins at Albert Park and another at Wanneroo, it was Symmons Plains that provided validation it is indeed the team to beat at the moment.

“Yeah, I hope so, and I think we’re making it look like it,” said Ryan.

“This is probably the track we’ve marked on the calendar thinking, ‘It’s a different track; it’s not like what we’ve been to,’ so to tick this box and go so good…

“It wasn’t a perfect weekend either. Brodie obviously had a problem in Race 1 and couple of our pit stops weren’t perfect, but overall, we won the weekend.”

The Betr Darwin Triple Crown takes place on June 16-18.