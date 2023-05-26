Williams ask fans to choose new Gulf livery

Williams is calling on its fans to help them choose a special livery in tandem with partner Gulf that will run at three grands prix later this year.

Gulf has long been associated with iconic liveries, and after teaming up with Williams it has decided to create another unique design.

The twist on this occasion, however, is that it is the fans who will have the final say as there are four options to choose from, entitled Bolder than Bold, Contemporary, Visionary and Heritage.

The fans’ choice will appear on the FW45 cars driven by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant at the Singapore, Japanese and Qatar GPs.

The design will be chosen after three rounds of voting that commences on Friday, May 26, with the winning livery to be announced on Wednesday, July 12.

It will then be displayed on a show car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed that runs from July 13 to July 16.

Team principal James Vowles said: “I was at home during the period of time when Gulf was being announced, but still, everyone all over the place just harked back to the icon that is Gulf within motorsports.

“Personally for me, I go back to the late ’60s when it was iconic. That’s an era that I look back to in motorsport as being just an excellent time.

“It’s about racing more than anything else and it just represents our sport, represents our history, and we have two brands with immense legacy coming together.”

Assessing the four liveries the fans can choose from, Vowles added: “There is a whole range of audience in Formula One now.

“You have the iconic brand that is in there that represents the history of both but you also have real modern twists on that in varying forms.

“You have four liveries that are modern in their interpretation in different ways, and our fans now have the opportunity to create motorsport history with their livery decision, bringing this partnership to life.”

To cast your vote, head to the team’s website, www.williamsf1.com