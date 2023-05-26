> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: BJR track set-up

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 26th May, 2023 - 3:37pm

< Back

Brad Jones runs through how BJR sets up the ‘flat patch’ for its Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro Supercars at race meetings.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]